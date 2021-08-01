Gunshots reported to police in Chorley turned out to be clay pigeon shoot
A series of gunshots reported in the Chorley area turned out to be from an organised clay pigeon shoot.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 10:45 am
Updated
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 10:46 am
Police officers were alerted to the sound of gunshots by worried residents in Duxbury and Yarrow Valley on Saturday afternoon.
A Chorley Police spokesman aid: "We have had several calls from residents in the Duxbury, Yarrow Valley area of Chorley regarding the sound of gunshots.
"This has been fully investigated and we can confirm it is an organised clay pigeon shoot taking place on the owners land."