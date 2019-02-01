Gunshots fired in Preston in ‘targeted attack’ on group of young men

Gunshots were fires on a Preston street in what police say was a targeted attack.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident on Friday afternoon, which officers believe was a targeted attack.

Police were contacted at around 4.40pm to reports shots had been fired in the direction of a group of young men in Skeffington Road.

Two men were then seen leaving the area in a white vehicle.

Det Insp Martin Pearson of Lancashire Police said: “We’re in the very early stages of an investigation and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything or who has information which could assist to get in touch.

“Thankfully no-one was seriously hurt or even killed in this incident.

“We will now do all we can to find those responsible.

“I would also like to reassure people that this incident was not directed at the general public and appears to be a targeted attack.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 999 of February 1 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.