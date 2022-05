The fire happened on Musbury Tor, Helmshore, at around 8pm on April 22.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but police said the fire destroyed an area of moorland that provided nesting areas for wildlife.

“No arrests have been made so far,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries to identify the individuals and we are now asking for the public’s help.

“We would ask anybody with information – or the individuals themselves – to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1393 of April 22.”