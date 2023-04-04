Samson Price, 48, attacked Patrick Brown, then 18, with a 16ins-bladed machete as the victim left a gym in Northwich, Cheshire in Sepember 2021.

Price, from Goose Green, attacked roofer Mr Brown because he held him responsible for the death of his son, Samson Price Jnr, who had drowned at Wigan Flashes the previous October.

A trial at Chester Crown Court heard that Price was angry that a police investigation had decided that his son died accidentally after taking the drug MDMA on a camping trip with Mr Brown and another friend.

Samson Price Snr has been jailed for 33 years for attempted murder

Price was found guilty of attempted murder at his trial, and was today (April 4) sentenced to 33 years by Judge Michael Leeming who told him he would serve a minimum of 20 years before being considered for parole.

Price's wife Rosanna stormed from the public gallery after the sentence saying: "It's a joke, it's not justice."

Judge Leeming told Price: "There was no justification for you meting out your own form of summary justice. Patrick Brown was not responsible for your son's death."

Left: Samson Price Snr being taken into Chester Crown Court on the first day of his trial and right, his victim Patrick Brown

The judge said that Price still considered his questions unanswered and that he posed "a significant risk of causing significant harm" to Mr Brown .

He said that Mr Brown, from Winsford, Cheshire was originally arrested on suspicion of murder before police decided the death was accidental. An inquest in September 2021 recorded an open verdict.

Judge Leeming said that 10 days after the inquest, Price launched a "carefully planned and pre-meditated" attack in broad daylight with the machete after placing a tracker on Mr Brown's van and keeping him under surveillance.

He said: "You formed a settled intention to kill Mr Brown. This was carried out for revenge as you continued to hold him responsible for your son's death. You were determined to hold him to account.

Rosanna Price with son Samson Price

"I reject your assertion that you simply wanted to point out to him the errors of his ways."

He said that one of the 21 blows struck in the 26 second attack came within millimetres of a vital artery and Mr Brown was "very luck to be alive."

The judge said that Mr Brown was "an innocent victim" who had been left with permanent and irreversible injuries as well as post-traumatic stress disorder.

He said: "This was a brutal and merciless attack. It was prolonged and frenzied and your animosity and rage has not simply gone away."

Prosecutor Simon Mills had told the court that the prosecution accepted that Price was "a bereaved father who had been left disgruntled by the outcome of the police investigation into his son's death."

Mr Mills said that Mr Brown had detailed the effects of the attack in two personal victim statements in which he said he thought he was going to die during the incident.

Mr Brown said: "The incident has changed my massively and turned my life around completely. I no longer feel safe in public or in my home. I suffer from panic and anxiety attacks and can no longer do anything on my own. I have lost my sense of independence.

"I used to play football with my mates but I can no longer do those things. I have flashbacks and sometimes things get too much for me and I have to go to my room and start screaming. My mother has to calm me down.

"I have gone from being a healthy boy to one who needs a bagful of prescriptions to help me through the day. I often think about how close I was to dying. I am still suffering."

Following the sentencing, Det Con John Corrigan - formerly of Northwich CID and who led the investigation – said: “This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim, and I welcome the sentence that has been handed down today.

“While I have sympathy for Price following the death of his son, there is no excuse for the actions he took on the night of the attack.

“Price attacked the victim from behind, leaving him totally defenceless, and specifically hit his leg to demobilise him.

“The attack lasted just 23 seconds but, during that time, we estimate that the victim was stabbed between 15 and 20 times – including multiple wounds his head, arms, and right leg.

“I have no doubt that had it not been for the assistance provided to the victim by the public, along with the swift response of officers and paramedics, the outcome of this case could have been very different.”Chief Insp Leeroy Moss, head of Northwich Local Policing Unit, added: “Incidents of this nature are extremely rare in the Northwich area, however I understand that this attack caused shockwaves in the local community.

“I would like to reassure residents that we are committed to doing all we can to tackle knife crime.

“We will respond robustly to any knife related incidents and do all we can to ensure that anyone found to be carrying a knife or committing a knife related offence is brought to justice.

“Members of the public also have a vital role to play in our fight against knife crime by giving us information about crimes involving knives and those who carry weapons.”

To report any type of crime involving weapons please contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.