Police were called following reports a woman had been attacked and subjected to a serious sexual assault in Edenfield at around 1.23am on April 2.

Ernesto Ceraldi, 43, who works for Greater Manchester Police (GMP), was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape and actual bodily harm (ABH).

He was later charged and remanded into custody following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Following further investigation and consultation with the CPS the indictment was amended to attempted rape and ABH.

On Wednesday (May 4), Ceraldi, of no fixed address, appeared before a judge at Preston Crown Court where he pleaded guilty on the full facts of the case.

He was remanded into custody to be sentenced on June 22.

Det Insp Carole Langhorn, of the East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team, said: “This was an abhorrent crime committed against a woman in a place where she was entitled to feel safe.

“The appalling level of violence used by Ceraldi was particularly shocking.

“We have carried out a thorough and detailed investigation to ensure Ceraldi is brought to justice and I would like to thank my colleagues, and those from the Crown Prosecution Service, for their professionalism throughout this case.