Greater Manchester Police join search for missing Chorley teenager, 17, who disappeared 4 days ago

Police in Greater Manchester have joined the search for a missing teenage boy from Chorley who was last seen boarding a train to Manchester four days ago.

Lewis Connoly, 17, was last seen at Buckshaw Train Station boarding a train destined for Manchester at 5.50pm on January 2.

A spokesperson for Chorley Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of year 17-year-old Lewis Connoly, who is missing from their home address in Buckshaw Village.

"We are now concerned for their welfare and are appealing for your help to find Lewis.

"Likewise, we would like to appeal directly to Lewis should he see this post, please contact us so we can make sure you are safe."

Lewis is described as a white male, 5ft 7in tall, with blonde hair and of a slim build.

Lewis Connoly (Pictured) was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants, a black hoodie and black Nike trainers. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants, a black hoodie and black Nike trainers.

Lewis is believed to have links to Manchester, Blackpool, Lancaster and Morecambe.

If you have seen Lewis or have any information, please call police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20200102-1075.