The attack happened yesterday as more than 5,000 Sunderland supporters celebrated snatching a last gasp play-off place on the final day of the Championship season.

Slogans like "SAFC" and "Mackems" - together with vulgar references to North East rivals Newcastle - were daubed on walls surrounding the Cenotaph. A graffiti clean-up squad was called in immediately to erase the messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A graffiti clean-up squad was out early today to clean it off.

Club officials at Sunderland condemned the incident as "unacceptable" and pledged to work with the authorities in Preston to identify who was responsible.

In a statement the club said: "Sunderland AFC has a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Club strongly condemns the unacceptable conduct of a small minority of individuals in relation to this incident and is committed to supporting the local authorities with their enquiries."

Sunderland fans were in high spirits after their side's 3-0 win which clinched a place in the end of season play-offs, pipping Blackburn Rovers to sixth place in the table on goal difference.

No dispute which club's supporters were responsible.

One Preston supporter who spotted the damage last night messaged Sunderland saying: "Firstly I would like to say that the bulk of your fans are a credit to your club, however a moronic minority have left their mark in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To the side of the war memorial, in what appears to be permanent marker, someone has scrawled "Mackems", "SAFC" and their dislike of Newcastle. I am sure no-one would have batted an eye lid if it was wrote on the window of Greggs, but not on a structure honouring the memory of Preston's war dead.

"I think it may be worthwhile for you to illustrate the ultimate sacrifice generations before us gave to allow us to travel the country supporting our respective clubs.

"This will be a ridiculously small minority, but the disrespect to the memory of the fallen is no small matter. Thank you and good luck with the play-offs."

The monument's expensive Portland stone wall was defaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Council described the graffiti attack as "very disappointing" and moved quickly to clean up the mess. Adrian Robinson, director of environment and property, said: “It’s very disappointing to find football related graffiti in the city centre, especially on the Cenotaph which honours the fallen. We are in the process of getting this removed.”