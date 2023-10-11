News you can trust since 1886
Good Samaritan sought after teenage girl, 13, found injured and disorientated in Leyland

A teenage girl who was found injured and disorientated in Leyland can not remember what happened, prompting police to launch an appeal for witnesses.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 15:55 BST
The girl, aged 13, was found by a dog walker in a “very disorientated state” near the Tesco store in Canberra Road at around 7.30pm on Thursday (October 5).

The teenager also had “significant bruising to her legs,” police said.

The girl later told officers that she could not remember much prior to this and had no idea how or why she had ended up injured or so disorientated.

The girl was found in “very disorientated state” near the Tesco store in Canberra Road, Leyland (Credit: Google)The girl was found in “very disorientated state” near the Tesco store in Canberra Road, Leyland (Credit: Google)
The girl was found in "very disorientated state" near the Tesco store in Canberra Road, Leyland (Credit: Google)
It is thought she had been walking in the Canberra Road and King Street areas before she was found.

Det Sgt Andrew Causey, of Lancashire Police’s South Division, said: “We appreciate this is quite a vague appeal but the girl was injured and very confused, with little memory of the previous two hours, so we need to establish what has happened and ascertain whether anything criminal took place.”

The dog walker sought help for the girl and was able to get her home to her parents, but did not leave his name.

Officers would now like to speak to him to get more information.

Police would also like to speak to anybody who saw the girl between around 5.30pm and 7.30pm so they can help piece together what happened.

She is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft tall, with long brown hair which was tied in a ponytail.

She was wearing pale blue shorts, a black Nike top and black, grey and pink trainers.

“She knows that around 5.30pm she met some friends close to Tesco but can remember very little from then until she was taken home,” Det Sgt Causey added.

“Anybody who saw her and can help us is asked to get in touch.

“Similarly, if anybody thinks they know who the good Samaritan was – or if they see this appeal – we would ask them to get in touch.”

Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log number 1548 of October 5.

Alternately, click HERE to request contact from Det Sgt Andrew Causey.