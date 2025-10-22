Preston schoolgirl, 12, knocked down outside primary school and taken to hospital

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:59 BST
A 12-year-old girl was knocked down outside a school in Preston yesterday.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside Ashton Primary School in Ainsdale Drive, Savick where the youngster was struck by a car at 3.15pm.

Most Popular
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside Ashton Primary School in Ainsdale Drive, Savick where the youngster was struck by a car at 3.15pm on Tuesday (October 21)placeholder image
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside Ashton Primary School in Ainsdale Drive, Savick where the youngster was struck by a car at 3.15pm on Tuesday (October 21) | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries and is recovering well, according to a family member.

“She is absolutely fine”, said the relative on a local Facebook page. “Bashed and bruised, took to hospital, but she’s home now and being looked after. Thank you for everyone's concern.”

Lancashire Police said the driver stopped at the scene and no arrests or action has been taken.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice