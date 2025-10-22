A 12-year-old girl was knocked down outside a school in Preston yesterday.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside Ashton Primary School in Ainsdale Drive, Savick where the youngster was struck by a car at 3.15pm.

The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries and is recovering well, according to a family member.

“She is absolutely fine”, said the relative on a local Facebook page. “Bashed and bruised, took to hospital, but she’s home now and being looked after. Thank you for everyone's concern.”

Lancashire Police said the driver stopped at the scene and no arrests or action has been taken.