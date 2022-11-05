Geek Retreak attacks: Here's what the police say they will do about problems in Preston city centre

It is in response to calls from staff at Geek Retreat in Friargate demanding more help, after being targeted several times in recent weeks.

In an incident last week, a group of youngsters entered the store and stole £400 of stock then returned again in the evening to assault a member of staff who is a wheelchair user, intimidated staff and stole the keys which were later recovered.

On Wednesday, a £2,000 glass door was ruined in an attack.

Store spokesman Stu Haycock said: “We are working with the police and have arranged a ‘coffee with a copper’ meeting at our store on November 10, but given the severity and the frequency of these incidents, we are appealing for greater support for local businesses, high street staff and local communities who wish to enjoy our city centre without threat of intimidation and violence.

"Greater focus on patrolling anti-social behaviour in crime hotspots in the town will bring much needed focus on restoring community safety.”

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, Bernie Coburn said: “We are working closely with our partners and Geek Retreat to tackle the long-term problems of anti-social behaviour. We are doing this through a number of targeted operations and increasing patrols in hotspot areas.