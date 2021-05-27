Garstang man punched woman and left her with broken hand after New Year celebrations

Painter and decorator Richard McKinnell, 49, turned on his partner in his privately rented home on Hazelhurst Road, Garstang, and punched her repeatedly.

The victim was left with a broken hand and bruises and abrasions to her eyes and face, Burnley Crown Court was told.

Paul Dockery, prosecuting, said they had known each other for five years and been in a relationship since 2018.

Burnley Crown Court

He added: "She says she found him controlling at times, trying to control who she saw.

"When he'd taken drink he became more argumentative but she says he never did more to her than push her and shout at her.

"The case then moves from that general backcloth to December 31 last year.

"She had agreed to go the defendant's home. She arrived at 7.45pm.

"She drank gin at his home and during the course of the evening they had an enjoyable time, although she became disappointed when she missed on the TV the sounds of midnight striking, and the TV wasn't put on til 12.05am.

"She was disappointed she had missed the crucial moment and she said as much.

"She says the defendant's mood suddenly changed and he remarked: 'I'm sick of you.'

"She said she could see that he was becoming angrier and she said she was going to go home.

"She moved towards the the front door and he stopped her from leaving and pulled her to the floor."

The woman was punched to the face repeatedly.

She managed to get out of the door and went to a friend's home.

Doctors later found she had suffered a fracture to her hand and bruising.

Imposing an 18 month community order with a rehabilitation requirement and £1,000 compensation, Judge Sara Dodd said the injuries were unpleasant and that the incident "must have been terrifying"

She added: " This was a very unpleasant attack upon a lady you were in a relationship with.

"I accept you were both in drink given it was the early hours of New Year's Day.

"You haven't been in trouble for a significant period of time, and it looked like you had stabilised your life. It is a great shame you are back before the courts again."

He must attend a relationships probation programme.