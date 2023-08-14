Garstang Golf Club: thief gets away in stolen golf buggy until Lancashire Police Dogs catch up with them
Thief who stole a golf buggy from a local golf club was caught in record time by Lancashire Police.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST
At 8:00am on Monday, August 14, Lancashire Road Police tweeted that security guards at Garstang Golf Club had reported that a golf buggy had been stolen.
The offender was sighted by police with Lancashire Police Dog Unit able to track and detain the buggy and its rider in a nearby garden.
The golf buggy was ultimately found and returned within five minutes of being taken.