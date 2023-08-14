News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Garstang Golf Club: thief gets away in stolen golf buggy until Lancashire Police Dogs catch up with them

Thief who stole a golf buggy from a local golf club was caught in record time by Lancashire Police.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST

At 8:00am on Monday, August 14, Lancashire Road Police tweeted that security guards at Garstang Golf Club had reported that a golf buggy had been stolen.

The offender was sighted by police with Lancashire Police Dog Unit able to track and detain the buggy and its rider in a nearby garden.

The golf buggy was ultimately found and returned within five minutes of being taken.