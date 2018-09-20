Gang stab victim, 37, in head in Preston before stealing £150 cash

A man was stabbed in his head in a gang attack in Preston in the dead of night.

The 37-year-old victim had been walking away from a cash machine at a Post Office in Meadow Street when he was attacked by three men.

He was pinned to the ground by two of the men and was kicked and stamped on by the third, before being stabbed in the head with a Stanley knife.

The men then fled with approximately £150, which they had stolen from the victim.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the assault which took place at 1am on Monday, September 17.

Detective Constable Azam Kham, of Preston CID, said: “This was a nasty incident which left the victim with serious injuries.

“He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

“We are carrying out CCTV enquiries but would urge anyone who saw anything or has any information relating to this assault to please get in touch and tell us what they know.”

Anyone with information can call DC Khan at Preston CID on 01772 209732 or 101 quoting log 0821 of September 17th.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.