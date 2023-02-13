Caroline Taylforth, 62, was the owner and registered manager of Rossendale Nursing Home in Woodlands Road, Ansdell at the time of the incidents in 2019 and 2020.

She has accepted responsibility for causing the pensioners ‘avoidable harm’ and indicated that she intends to plead guilty to two offences prosecuted by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the independent regulator of health and social care.

She was due to be sentenced for neglect at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, February 13), but sentencing was adjourned after District Judge Mark Hadfield asked for more information regarding Taylforth’s finances.

Rossendale Nursing Home in Woodlands Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes

What happened?

The CQC found grounds for prosecution after an investigation into the deaths of two elderly residents – Patricia Sutton and Derek Chapman – which had been referred to the regulator by the coroners service.

Ms Sutton died following a choking incident after eating dinner in the dining room at Rossendale Nursing Home in 2019.

The CQC learned that Ms Sutton had been involved in three choking incidents prior to the incident leading to her death.

A report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) stated Taylforth had not referred the pensioner to specialist services or have an adequate approach to managing choking incidents, to ensure the she was receiving safe care and treatment.

The CQC is also prosecuting for a second separate incident concerning elderly resident Derek Chapman from Blackpool, who died after a fall in the home.

Mr Chapman, whose mobility was deteriorating, sustained a fractured left neck of femur after the fall.

The CQC found Mr Chapman was known to be prone to falls and this fall and subsequent injury was found to have contributed to his death, which happened a few weeks later.

The regulator claims the risk assessment was poor and control measures put in place by Taylforth had failed to protect the pensioner from the risk of falls.

These two offences are alleged to have breached Regulation 12 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014, which relate to healthcare providers’ responsibilities to ensure people receive safe care and treatment.

Case adjourned

Taylforth was due to be sentenced at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, February 13) but the judge expressed concerns about the defendant's financial details.

He said the figures provided to him claim Taylforth, of Hall Lane, Great Eccleston, earned just £258 a week.

This was called into question by the judge who heard she and her husband owned a property portfolio of 30 properties – which includes their own home (worth an estimated £800,000) and two rest homes.

Judge Hadfield told Blackpool Magistrates Court: “I have a concern that my only sentence in this matter is a fine and the court is entitled to accurate information about her personal financial information.

“The court is entitled to this information and the letter from her accountant says she earns £258 a week.

“This could mean I would be imposing a fine of around £259 based on that figure. I want fulsome information about her financial position and capital.”

Defence barrister Laura Nash said the figures would have to take into account the impact on the housing market.

Taylforth, who worked as a registered nurse for the NHS for 32 years, also ran the Chaseside care home in St George’s Square, St Annes.

She will have to provide details of mortgages, rental incomes and proceeds of any sales to the court prior to her sentencing.

