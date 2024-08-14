Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man remains on bail while enquiries continue into the shotgun murder of Lancashire farmer Thomas Olverson.

The 75-year-old was found mortally wounded in a field near his Marsh Hey Farm home in Pinfold Lane, Scarisbrick around 5pm on July 25.

He suffered gunshot injuries and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He remains on bail whilst Lancashire Police continue their enquiries.

The funeral of Mr Olverson was held at St Elizabeth's Church in Scarisbrick this week. The service was reportedly attended by his former wife, son and a police officer.

He was buried in his parents’ grave in the churchyard.

Lancashire Police still want to hear from anyone who was in the area when Mr Olverson was shot, and might have seen or heard anything suspicious.

Police appeal

A spokesperson for the force said: “Our investigation into the fatal shooting at Scarisbrick is ongoing.

“We continue to ask the public for information as we investigate.

“If you were in the area of Pinfold Lane between 12pm and 5pm on Thursday and saw or heard anything suspicious, or have dashcam footage, please get in touch.

“Contact police on 101, log 1030 of 25th July 2024.”