Funding secured for domestic violence support from police in Lancaster and Morecambe

Operation Provide was launched in 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic when people were advised to stay at home.

Op Provide continues to run across Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe and sees independent domestic violence advocates (IDVAs) from Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust accessible to support victims and their children with immediate safety and various plans to support them in the long term.

In two years, Blackpool Police have supported 1,664 victims and have engaged three quarters of them in safeguarding. Additionally, one half of these victims have supported Police investigations.

Deputy Chief Constable of Lancashire Police, Sacha Hatchett with police officers and NHS partners who have all played a vital part in Operation Provide to date.

These are significant increases, with 77% of victims made safer and 50% have benefited from engaging with police investigations following domestic abuse.