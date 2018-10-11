Fulwood pensioner's worry as mystery grows over visit from police

Disabled motorist Peter Simpson has been left unnerved after police revealed they have no record of officers visiting his home after a complaint.

The Post revealed on Tuesday how the 76-year-old had been visited at home in Fulwood after challenging a woman for wrongly parking in a disabled bay at Tesco Express in Longsands Lane.

He said: “All I said to her was she was very inconsiderate parking there. Two hours later I got the shock of my life when two bobbies turned up at my front door saying there had been a complaint.”

Now the retired driver, who once chauffeured Lancashire’s Chief Constable around, said he is concerned about how the officers knew address, after the force said there was no report of a visit to his home, and told him the Police National Computer hadn’t been searched for his car registration details.

He said: “It’s worrying me. How have they got my address? Have I been followed home, or is this lady connected to the police somehow?

“I’m at home on my own and my wife is in a care home. It’s weird and disturbing. It’s making me wonder who is going to turn up on my doorstep next.”

He added: “When my wife’s watch was stolen and I reported it, an officer came to take the details and left me with a reference number. I was expecting something similar with this, but got nothing. I should have taken the collar numbers of the officers, but I was caught off guard.”

Mr Simpson said he asked to speak to a senior officer at Lancaster Road police station, but was unable to see anyone.

He said: “If I don’t hear of them (the police) in the next couple of days, then I will be making a complaint.”

Lancashire Constabulary have been contacted for a response.