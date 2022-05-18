Police were called to reports a woman had been found unresponsive inside a property in Sharoe Green Lane at around 2pm on Sunday (May 15).

The woman – who was later named as 43-year-old Sarah Ashcroft – was pronounced dead when emergency services attended.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted and found the cause of death to be inconclusive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 44-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday (May 17).

Detectives on Wednesday (May 18) confirmed the man was later released on bail until June 12.

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are with Sarah’s family at this time and we continue to offer them the support of family liaison officers.

“I would appeal to anyone who either saw anything suspicious in the area around the address on Saturday or Sunday, or anyone who knows Sarah and could have information which could assist our enquiry to come forward and contact us.

A murder investigation was launched after a woman was found dead in Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. (Credit: Neil Cross)

“Even if you think the information you have is unimportant please do come and speak to us as it could help us understand what has happened and help provide answers for Sarah’s family.”

Anyone with information should contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 917 of May 15, 2022.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.