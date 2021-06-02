Fulwood man wanted after woman is assaulted at a Preston hotel

Police say Daniel Addison, 26, is wanted in connection with the assault on Thursday, May 27, when a woman was "pinned down and strangled" and threats were made to kill her.

Addison also goes by the names David Addison and Daniel Jackson.

He is described as 6ft tall, of proportionate build, with green eyes and long, light brown hair which is sometimes worn in a bun.

Daniel Addison, 26, is described as 6ft tall, of proportionate build, with green eyes and long, light brown hair which is sometimes worn in a bun. He has a light brown beard and is sometimes known to wear a black bandana on his hair. The photo on the right shows what is believed to be Addison’s current hairstyle The photo on the right shows what is believed to be Addison’s current hairstyle.

He also has a light brown beard and is sometimes known to wear a black bandana on his hair.

Police say the 26-year-old has links to areas across Preston and Burnley.

