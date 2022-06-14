An appeal has been launched by Wigan officers in the hunt for 34-year-old Craig Shelley from Up Holland who is wanted for dangerous and disqualified driving and for breaching his bail conditions.

In 2018 Shelley was given a three-year prison term for a horrifying attack against the mother of his child the year before.

Bolton Crown Court heard how the "controlling" dad had forced his way into the home of his former partner after finding out that she had been out in Wigan the previous night.

Craig Shelley

Shelley, who was subject to a restraining order against his victim at the time due to a previous conviction of sending threatening messages, demanded to know where she had been and what she had been doing the previous evening.

The court heard how he had scoured her phone saying "we are going to get to the bottom of this" before dragging her into the back of a waiting vehicle driven by someone she knew as "Archie".

"He shut the door and locked it", said Daniel Calder, prosecuting. "He took a Stanley knife out and said watch what I do’ and put it to her throat.

"He drove around the Orrell area, she was resisting and screaming. He continued to tell her how he didn’t want her on social media."

The court heard how, during the course of the journey, at least two other men got into the car with them.

At one point, the victim was so terrified that she attempted to climb out of the half-open window while the car was stopped at traffic lights.

The terrified woman was then pushed into the foot well, where Shelley pinned her down saying "stay down and do as you’re told."

Mr Calder added: "The car pulled into the Marsh Green estate and Craig Shelley got out. She saw her chance to escape and ran away from the vehicle until she saw a passing police car and flagged it down."

The court also heard how, before his intended trial, Shelley had contacted his victim threatening to "commit suicide" if she did not drop the charges against him. Unbeknownst to him, the woman recorded the conversation which she then presented to police, who charged him with intimidation of a witness.

Jailing Shelley, Judge Timothy Stead said: “There’s a good deal of evidence of controlling or coercive behaviour what you were doing was treating her as your property to command as you saw fit.

"Through jealousy or a desire to control her the fact is you began by making her life wretched by your demands, which you were not entitled to make.

"She has clearly been affected by the bad things you have done and said."

Shelley is known to have links with the Liverpool, Skelmersdale and Wigan areas. He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with blue eyes and of of medium build.