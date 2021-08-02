Freckleton attempted arson: Man admits trying to set van alight

A man has admitted trying to torch a resident's van in Freckleton.

By Stef Hall
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 12:30 pm

Jamie Gillgrass, 20, of Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, appeared before Preston Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to attempted arson.

It relates to an incident on June 29 last year involving a white Citroen van.

Preston Crown Court

He will be sentenced at the conclusion of his co-defendant's trial, which starts on October 25.

Recorder Michael Blakey granted him conditional bail in the meantime.

(proceeding)

