Four youths arrested after 'upsetting and unprovoked assault' on child in Kirkham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four youths have been arrested after a "particularly upsetting and unprovoked assault" on a child in Kirkham.
Police said they were called to reports of an incident in Kirkham last weekend.
The Rural Task Force assisted Kirkham Neighbourhood Policing Team to "take swift, positive action," resulting in the arrest of four juveniles.
Officers said they were aware the incident was recorded on a mobile phone and they urged people not to circulate it.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "This behaviour will not be tolerated and robust policing methods will be used to tackle criminality and ASB issues.
"We are aware that this incident has been recorded on a mobile phone.
"We are in possession of this and we would urge you not to circulate said footage in order to safeguard the parties involved."