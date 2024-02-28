News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Four youths arrested after 'upsetting and unprovoked assault' on child in Kirkham

Officers said they were aware the incident was recorded and they urged people not to circulate the footage.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Four youths have been arrested after a "particularly upsetting and unprovoked assault" on a child in Kirkham.

Police said they were called to reports of an incident in Kirkham last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Rural Task Force assisted Kirkham Neighbourhood Policing Team to "take swift, positive action," resulting in the arrest of four juveniles.

Four youths have been arrested after an unprovoked assault" on a child in KirkhamFour youths have been arrested after an unprovoked assault" on a child in Kirkham
Four youths have been arrested after an unprovoked assault" on a child in Kirkham

Officers said they were aware the incident was recorded on a mobile phone and they urged people not to circulate it.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "This behaviour will not be tolerated and robust policing methods will be used to tackle criminality and ASB issues.

"We are aware that this incident has been recorded on a mobile phone.

"We are in possession of this and we would urge you not to circulate said footage in order to safeguard the parties involved."

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePeopleKirkham