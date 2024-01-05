Four people have been arrested in a police operation aimed at cracking down on shoplifters in Preston city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Uniformed and plain-clothes officers patrolled the city centre this week as part of Operation Sabotage - Lancashire Police's response to tackling shoplifting.

As a result of the week's activity:

Three people were arrested for shoplifting. One was also in breach of sex offender notification requirements. One has since been charged with theft from a shop.

One person was arrested for breach of a community order.

Ten people were stopped and searched. Three of these were positive and those people were given a community resolution.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uniformed and plain-clothes officers patrolled the city centre this week to tackle shoplifting

Insp Dave Byrne, from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Shoplifters wreak misery on our local communities and their crimes are not victimless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will not tolerate it in Preston and that's why we have stepped up patrols in hotspot areas where shoplifting is more prevalent.