Four people arrested as investigation continues into fatal shooting of Lenny Scott in Skelmersdale
Four people have been arrested as an investigation continues into a fatal shooting in Skelmersdale.
What happened?
33-year-old father-of-three Lenny was shot outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on Thursday, February 8.
Lenny sadly died later in hospital despite the best efforts of emergency services.
Who has been arrested?
A 34-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of murder on Thursday morning (February 22).
He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.
A 37-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder on Wednesday (February 21).
He was later released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
Last week, a 27-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
He was released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
A 25-year-old man from Liverpool was also arrested on suspicion of Lenny's murder on February 11. He was released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have a large investigation team assigned to this case who are carrying out enquiries throughout the North West to identify all those involved in Lenny’s murder and bring them to justice.
"We have looked through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage as we piece together a full picture of what happened in the hours, days and weeks before and after Lenny's murder."
CCTV appeal
Detectives have released CCTV footage which shows Lenny's suspected killer fleeing the scene of the shooting on a bike, thought to be either an e-bike or scrambler.
The suspect was wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket.
If you noticed anyone matching this description, or have seen any abandoned bikes in the area, contact the police.
Officers also want to hear from anyone who has CCTV or any dashcam footage from within the locations highlighted on the attached map, capturing any activity of note between 5.30pm and 8pm on Thursday, February 8.
Where can I submit information?
Anyone with information that may help police should call 101, quoting log number 1155 of February 9.
Information or footage can also be submitted at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020124L01-PO1.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Det Supt Gareth Willis, Lancashire Police's Head of Major Crime, said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and while we have now arrested four individuals, our dedicated investigation team continue to work tirelessly to identify all those responsible for this cold-blooded assassination.
"We fully believe there are people out there who know what happened to Lenny and why
"It is those people we want to speak to, either directly to our investigation team or via independent charity Crimestoppers.
"I would urge those people to do the right thing and share what they know.
"We will be relentless in pursuing all those responsible for Lenny’s murder, no matter how long it takes.
"The public should be confident that we will make more arrests as our investigation progresses."