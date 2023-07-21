Four men arrested after Range Rover stolen from car dealership during test drive in Blackpool
A Range Rover was taken for a test drive by two customers in the grounds of the dealership at around 4pm on Wednesday (July 19).
As the car stopped near the exit, the salesman was confronted by a group of men wearing balaclavas and the Range Rover was driven away.
Officers spotted the Range Rover and another car on the southbound carriageway of the M6 near Leyland approximately an hour later.
Four men, aged 34, 21, 29 and 34, from the West Midlands, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and robbery.
They were later released on bail pending further enquiries.