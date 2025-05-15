Four teenagers have been arrested after a moorland fire in the Rivington area this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures caught the fire blazing through the West Pennine Moors near Sheep House Lane/Rivington Road at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Six fire engines are currently in attendance. | Daisy Norris

After tackling the fires, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service became suspicious of the cause and alerted Lancashire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint investigation was launched and three suspects - a man aged 19, a woman aged 18 and a 17-year-old girl, were arrested yesterday. A fourth suspect, a 19-year-old woman, was arrested this morning.

All four were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life.

Plumes of smoke can be seen from the wildfire on Sheep House Lane/Rivington Road in Bolton. | Plumes of smoke can be seen from the wildfire on Sheep House Lane/Rivington Road in Bolton.

Lancashire Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.45pm by the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday (May 13) to Winter Hill, near to Sheep House Lane/Rivington Road, to a report of a moorland fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fire was extinguished and a joint investigation between Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service into the cause of the fire was launched.

“Following enquiries, a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, were arrested yesterday (May 14) on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life.

“All three have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“A fourth person, a 19-year-old woman, was arrested this morning (May 15) on suspicion of criminal damage – arson not endangering life – and is currently in custody.

“Anyone with information about the fire or who has dashcam footage from the area, please contact 101 – quoting log 1486 of May 13, 2025.”