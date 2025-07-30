Former Premier League footballer Colin Hendry has today been sentenced at Preston Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to harassment against his ex-partner.

Hendry, part of the title-winning Blackburn Rovers side of 1995, pleaded guilty to harassing a former partner for a period of over six months after their relationship ended.

The 59-year-old, who lives in Lytham, was sentenced to a 12 month community order and restraining order at Preston Magistrates' Court after he pleaded guilty to one count of harassment without violence.

Former Premier League footballer Colin Hendry, 59, was sentenced at Preston Magistrates’ Court after he pleaded guilty to harassing a former partner after their relationship ended. Note: this picture from our archives dates from Hendry’s 2015 appearance at Blackpool Magistrates, when he was previously accused of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend | PA

He also played top flight football for Manchester City and Rangers, as well as stints in the Football League with Preston North End and Blackpool. Following retirement, Hendry took over as Blackpool manager for the 2004-2005 season, and later returned to Blackburn as part of their coaching staff.

He earned 51 caps for Scotland, scoring three times, and was part of the Tartan Army's Euro 96 and World Cup 98 squads.

A league title winner with Blackburn Rovers in the mid-90s, Scotland international centre-back was a key member of the team's defence as they nabbed the trophy ahead of Manchester United on the final day of the season. | Hulton Archive

‘Intimidating’

Natasha Clark, Senior Crown Prosecutor for Crown Prosecution Service North West, said: “Colin Hendry harassed a former partner for over six months after their relationship ended after she stopped returning his calls.

“He ignored her wishes and breached boundaries she put in place, using multiple different platforms to contact her. Hendry’s behaviour was intimidating and persistent, causing the victim immense distress, but despite this he initially refused to accept it was harassment.

“This outcome is a clear indication that the CPS will not hesitate to prosecute anyone guilty of harassment whether this is in person or online.”

Hendry harassed the former partner for over six months after their relationship ended, sending her messages from multiple different email accounts, utilising No Caller ID to call her after she blocked his number.

When his calls went unanswered, he turned to other means including dozens of emails and messaging her on LinkedIn.

After her saying she no longer wanting any kind of relationship with him, Hendry consistently attempted to contact the ex-partner, showing up to her house with unwanted gifts and flowers on several occasions.

The victim reported Hendry to the police, saying she felt depressed and anxious because of his behaviour. She said she was unable to leave the house without fearing an unannounced visit from him.

Colin Hendry (first right) with his Scotland teammates at the 1998 World Cup in France

Lancashire Police responded to this report, contacting Hendry to warn him about his behaviour and telling him to stop all communications to the ex-partner which were unwanted.

Whilst Hendry admitted to his conduct, he tried to deny it was harassment, claiming he never got a written warning from police so continued to contact her and that he was simply concerned for the affected person and her dog.

The CPS then worked with Lancashire Police to prove that Hendry’s behaviour amounted to harassment, leaving him no choice but to pleaded guilty.