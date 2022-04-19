Former Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson no longer being investigated as part of Lancashire operation

Mr Anderson, 64, the former Labour leader of the authority, is one of four men who have been told they are no longer being investigated as part of Operation Sheridan.

The operation was launched in late 2013 after concerns were raised over the awarding of a £5m fleet maintenance contract to the now defunct One Connect joint venture between Lancashire County Council and BT.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The four, aged 64, 68, 66 and 62 were contacted last month and told they would face no further action.

Former Mayor Joe Anderson is no longer being investigated by Lancashire Police

“Operation Sheridan was launched in 2013 following allegations of financial irregularity made to the constabulary by Lancashire County Council.

“On completion of the investigation, we referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service who are currently considering potential offences in relation to four other individuals.

“We would like to remind all concerned that criminal proceedings in this matter remain active.

"It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any future proceedings.”

Mr Anderson was interviewed by Lancashire officers under caution towards the end of 2017.

In a statement in February 2018, he said: “From the outset of this investigation, as mayor, I have made it clear that Liverpool City Council, its officers and members will cooperate fully with Lancashire Police in their enquiries.

“Further to that commitment a number of people have been voluntarily interviewed.