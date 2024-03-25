Former Fleetwood pub landlord Tom Dewhirst guilty of sexual assaults on young British Army soldiers
and live on Freeview channel 276
A former Fleetwood landlord and retired corporal in the British Army has been convicted of historical sex offences against young soldiers.
Thomas M Dewhirst, former landlord of Additions Cafe Bar in Bold Street, was arraigned on October 11 and pleaded not guilty to 12 charges including indecent assault, buggery and attempted buggery.
He was subsequently court-martialed to stand trial at the Military Court Centre in Catterick, North Yorkshire on March 18 where he was convicted on seven charges.
The assaults took place between 1985 and 1993 when Dewhirst was serving as a Corporal with the 28 Amphibious Engineer Regiment in Hameln, Germany.
Dewhirst was found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault on five men and will be sentenced on May 16, 2024 at the Court Martial Centre in Catterick.
The military court found him not guilty on five charges - three indecent assaults, one buggery and one attempted buggery - after prosecutors failed to provide evidence to support these charges.
The Military Court Service said it does not hold photos of the defendant for publication.