Scott Fitzgerald is alleged to have raped a woman - who can not be identified for legal reasons - in April 2020.

The 30-year-old, from Preston, was summoned to Preston Crown Court on Tuesday morning (May 10).

He spoke only to confirm his name and enter a plea of not guilty to a single count of rape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Fitzgerald plead not guilty to a single count of rape when he appeared in court.

He was granted bail on the condition he does not contact the woman who has accused him of rape.