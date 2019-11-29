Ford Fiestas are being targeted by thieves in Lancashire, warn police

A recent spate of thefts targeting Ford Fiestas in Lancashire has led police to issue a warning to owners of the Ford model.



Police said they are responding to a spate of thefts across the county where Ford Fiestas are being targeted.

Police say Ford Fiesta vehicles are being particularly targeted by car thieves in Lancashire

On Wednesday (November 27), four Ford Fiestas were stolen from the Ewood area of Blackburn whilst the owners attended a Blackburn Rovers match at Ewood Park.

Officers managed to recover three of the four vehicles in the Audley Street area of Blackburn, but one of the Fiestas remains missing.

Police said the thefts in Ewood are among a growing number of reports of Fiestas being stolen across Lancashire.

Sgt Stephen Dundon has been leading the investigation into the thefts.

This silver Ford Fiesta has been stolen from the Ewood area of Blackburn on Wednesday, November 27. Pic: Lancashire Police

He said: "On Wednesday evening (November 27), four Ford Fiestas were stolen from the Ewood area whilst the owners were at the Blackburn Rovers game.

"Today (Thursday, November 28), officers from the Blackburn Neighbourhood Policing Team have been investigating these thefts and, with the help of the victims, have recovered three of the four vehicles.

"One of the vehicles is still outstanding, so please keep your eyes peeled on your street as it may well be parked up in your neighbourhood.

"The registration number is PF14 CNO (pictured)."

READ MORE: 26-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after Burscough horror crash

He added: "We have recently seen a spate of thefts across Lancashire where Ford Fiesta vehicles appear to have been particularly targeted.

"It is suspected that the offenders are using a device to bypass the security fitted by the manufacturer.

"We would ask Ford Fiesta owners to remain vigilant and consider using a traditional style locking device, such as a steering lock or handbrake lock, to deter potential thieves.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the victims for their support and assistance in helping us locate and recover these vehicles for forensic examination.

"Enquiries into these and other thefts are very much on-going."

If anyone has any information about these or other thefts you can contact Lancashire Police on 101, or anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.