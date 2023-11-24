News you can trust since 1886
Football fan’s face burnt after pyrotechnic thrown during Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End match

A woman’s face was burnt after a pyrotechnic was thrown during the Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End match earlier this month.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:33 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 14:33 GMT
The incident occurred after Preston North End’s first goal in the 35th minute at Ewood Park on Friday (November 10).

A pyrotechnic was set off and thrown from the upper tier of the Darwen End – the away stand.

The pyrotechnic hit a North End supporter who was sitting at the front of the stand, causing a burn and bruise to her face.

Detectives on Friday (November 21) urged anyone who witnessed the incident or caught it on camera to come forward.

PC Dan Fish, Blackburn Rovers’ dedicated football officer, said: “A supporter suffered injuries to her face, and we want to trace the person who threw the pyrotechnic.

“This incident shows how dangerous it is to bring pyrotechnics into a football ground.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who has mobile phone football of the pyrotechnic being thrown from the upper tier of the stand or who witnessed it, to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1377 of November 17, 2023.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.