The alleged incident occurred during the Blackburn Rovers FC and Bournemouth FC Championship match at Ewood Park on April 30.

It was reported a fan in the home end made racist comments towards two Bournemouth players during the first half.

“Following enquiries, we would like to speak to this man, pictured, who we believe can assist our enquiries,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If this is you, or you recognise the man pictured, call (01254) 353674 or email [email protected]