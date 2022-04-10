The incident happened when supporters, believed to be returning from the Lancashire derby between Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool, were escorted from a train.

The 16-year-old was said to have resisted arrest when he was detained for a public order offence.

The police officer is said to have sustained only minor injuries while making the arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Station where the football fan was arrested.

Two adults were also arrested on the same train for being drunk and disorderly.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police at Blackpool said: "Officers were escorting fans back from a football match yesterday evening.

"At Preston a 16-year old was arrested for a public order offence and resisting arrest.

"A further two adults were arrested off the same train for being drunk and disorderly.