Football fan arrested in Preston after police officer injured

A teenager was arrested at Preston railway station last night after a British Transport Police officer suffered an injury on a train carrying fans back from a football match.

By Brian Ellis
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 7:09 pm

The incident happened when supporters, believed to be returning from the Lancashire derby between Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool, were escorted from a train.

The 16-year-old was said to have resisted arrest when he was detained for a public order offence.

The police officer is said to have sustained only minor injuries while making the arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Preston Station where the football fan was arrested.

Two adults were also arrested on the same train for being drunk and disorderly.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police at Blackpool said: "Officers were escorting fans back from a football match yesterday evening.

"At Preston a 16-year old was arrested for a public order offence and resisting arrest.

"A further two adults were arrested off the same train for being drunk and disorderly.

"Officer received minor injuries.”