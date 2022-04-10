Football fan arrested in Preston after police officer injured
A teenager was arrested at Preston railway station last night after a British Transport Police officer suffered an injury on a train carrying fans back from a football match.
The incident happened when supporters, believed to be returning from the Lancashire derby between Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool, were escorted from a train.
The 16-year-old was said to have resisted arrest when he was detained for a public order offence.
The police officer is said to have sustained only minor injuries while making the arrest.
Two adults were also arrested on the same train for being drunk and disorderly.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police at Blackpool said: "Officers were escorting fans back from a football match yesterday evening.
"At Preston a 16-year old was arrested for a public order offence and resisting arrest.
"A further two adults were arrested off the same train for being drunk and disorderly.
"Officer received minor injuries.”