Police have yet to identify formally the remains found on land close to the M58 in Skelmersdale.

But police have said that they do believe the victim to be from Greater Manchester.

And it followed the launch of a missing person investigation on Saturday after police received a report of suspicious circumstances the previous day.

Police vehicles close to the M58 motorway at Skelmersdale

Drone footage provided courtesy of QLocal Ormskirk shows a tented area where the tragic discovery was made.

Police said his next of kin had been informed of latest developments.

The incident has been referred to Greater Manchester Police's professional standards branch and is being referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Det Chief Insp Carl Jones, of GMP's major incident team, said: "Firstly, our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones at this devastating time.

"Fast-paced enquiries are ongoing and we are working closely with Lancashire Police to establish the full circumstances surrounding this man's death and identify those responsible.

"I can reassure members of the public that, although our investigation is continuing, we do not believe there is any threat or risk to the wider community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police via gmp.police.uk or 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.