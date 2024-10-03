Flowers left for pregnant mum whose baby died after hit and run horror in Bamber Bridge
Bouquets have been left at the zebra crossing in Station Road, close to the junction with Longbrook Avenue and Fourfields, where the tragic mum-to-be was knocked down at around 7.50pm on Sunday.
Police notices appealing for witnesses have also been fixed to the Belisha beacons on either side of the pedestrian crossing, as the force urges anyone with information on the hit and run to come forward.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was crossing the road when she was struck by a dark grey Toyota Prius - registration FY62 MXC - travelling towards Preston. The driver failed to stop, leaving the pregnant woman seriously injured in the road.
She was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery to deliver her baby boy, but tragically, he later died in hospital. The woman remains in a critical condition.
Lancashire Police have appealed for anyone who saw the car before or after the crash, or anyone with information about who was in the car or the whereabouts of the vehicle to come forward.
Six arrested
Six people have since been arrested in connection with the fatal hit and run.
Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and a 53-year-old man, all from Bamber Bridge, were arrested but have since been bailed. Lancashire Police have not said what type of offences the three are suspected of having committed.
On Wednesday, Lancashire Police said a further three people had been arrested.
A 17-year-old girl from Lostock Hall, a 19-year-old man from Bolton and a man, 40, from Blackburn, had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and attempting to pervert the course of justice. They were being questioned in police custody.
'Absolutely appalling'
Det Ch Insp Jill Riley said: "This is an absolutely appalling incident which has resulted in the death of a little baby and has left his mother very poorly in hospital and my thoughts are with their loved ones.
"Our investigation is making good progress, but I would still like to hear from anyone who may have footage or information which could help us piece together the events which led to this tragic collision and what happened afterwards."
Anyone with CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile phone footage is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 1163 of September 29.
You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit [email protected]
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.