Fleetwood man jailed for conveying drugs into HMP Preston

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 10:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Fleetwood man has been jailed for conveying drugs into a prison in Preston.
This is Craig Simpson and he has been jailed for conveying drugs into prison.This is Craig Simpson and he has been jailed for conveying drugs into prison.
This is Craig Simpson and he has been jailed for conveying drugs into prison. | submit

On October 6 2023, Craig Simpson entered HMP Preston, as a visitor.

It was noticed that both he, and the prisoner he was visiting had untied shoes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both pairs of shoes were searched, and inside the shoes initially worn by Simpson four bags of cannabis resin were found.

Simpson, 39, of Cooper Close, Fleetwood was jailed for eight months on 19th February, following a guilty plea.

PC Nathan Harrowing, of South Division, said: “I welcome Simpson receiving a custodial sentence for his actions.

“I hope that this shows how seriously we take these crimes, we will not tolerate them in Lancashire.”

If you have anything you would like to report to us, please get in touch on 101.

Related topics:LancashirePrisonsPrestonFleetwood
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice