Fleetwood man jailed for conveying drugs into HMP Preston
On October 6 2023, Craig Simpson entered HMP Preston, as a visitor.
It was noticed that both he, and the prisoner he was visiting had untied shoes.
Both pairs of shoes were searched, and inside the shoes initially worn by Simpson four bags of cannabis resin were found.
Simpson, 39, of Cooper Close, Fleetwood was jailed for eight months on 19th February, following a guilty plea.
PC Nathan Harrowing, of South Division, said: “I welcome Simpson receiving a custodial sentence for his actions.
“I hope that this shows how seriously we take these crimes, we will not tolerate them in Lancashire.”
