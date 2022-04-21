Five Wigan people arrested on suspicion of committing robberies in Lancashire

Warrants were executed in Wigan by police on April 13 following shop raids in Chorley and Preston.

The first was at 10.20pm on March 21 at the Co-op in Granton Walk, Preston, when a large quantity of cigarettes and cash were stolen.

Preston Magistrates' Court

Money and tobacco was again taken in an April 11 robbery at the Co-op in Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods.

Three men have since appeared before Preston justices charged with robbery, false imprisonment and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place;

They are: Daniel Holding, 32, of Arley Close, Aspull; Daniel Lewis, 34, of Battersby Street, Ince; and Matthew Lowe, 34, of Chatham Street, Ince.