Five teenagers arrested after a man was fatally hit by a car in Crawshawbooth

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

Lancashire Police were called to Burnley Road, close to its junction with York Street, in Crawshawbooth, just after 10pm on Friday night (August 8) following reports a Toyota Hilux Invincible had collided with a pedestrian.

It was reported to officers that a Volkswagen Golf was in close proximity to the Toyota at the time.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the pedestrian - a man in his 50s - was pronounced dead at the scene - the man’s family are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

Police have launched an investigation and have arrested five teenage males, all of whom remain in custody at this time.

An 18-year-old, from Rawtenstall, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Two 19-year-olds and a 14-year-old, all from Waterfoot, and an 18-year-old, from Bacup, have all been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while impaired through drink or drugs.

Sgt Bex Price, from Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and first and foremost my thoughts remain with his loved one at this devastating time.

“Work is now ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to the collision and as such I want to appeal for anyone in the area with CCTV or doorbell footage which captured anything which could assist the investigation team to come forward.

“Similarly, if you were in or around the area of Burnley Road at the time and have mobile phone or dashcam footage which could help us, then I would urge you to get in contact as soon as possible.”

If you can assist police, please contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1474 of August 8, 2025.