What happened?

Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance in Railway Road at around 12.05am on Saturday (July 29).

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found a short distance away with stab injuries.

Detectives investigating the death of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk have made five more arrests (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

A post-mortem examination conducted on July 31 established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound.

A second 19-year-old man was also treated for stab injuries but police said they were “not serious”.

He was later discharged from hospital.

Who has been arrested?

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following further enquiries.

They are:

- a 19-year-old man from Maghull

- a 19-year-old man from Lydiate

- a 19-year-old man from Liverpool.

They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday, August 3.

A 63-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both from Aughton, were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

They also remained in custody on Thursday.

An 18-year-old man from Scarisbrick arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday night (August 30) also remained in custody on Thursday.

A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released on conditional bail until October 30.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling, both arrested on suspicion of affray, were released on bail until October 14.

The arrests related to an altercation in Railway Road involving a number of males.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Police urged anyone with information or CCTV footage which could help them with their investigation to come forward.

Officers said they were keen to hear from anybody who had footage from Railway Road and surrounding streets in the minutes before the altercation took place and the minutes after.

Det Chief Insp Andy Fallows, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and my thoughts remain with Matthew’s loved ones at this time.

“Our investigation to identify all those involved in the disorder and those attempting to deliberately frustrate our enquiries is ongoing.

“I would ask anybody with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to please do so as soon as possible.

“You could have captured something that could be key to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1007 of July 29.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.