Five men charged after cannabis farm worth '3.5m' found in Lancashire warehouse

Neighbourhood officers were making enquiries in the area when they noticed a "strong smell" emanating from a warehouse in Commercial Street on August 26, 2020.

Numerous boxes filled with pre-packaged bags of cannabis resin and cannabis bush were discovered once police entered the building - valued in the region of £3.5 million.

On June 29, officers executed warrants at addresses in Granville Street and Marles Court in Burnley, Higher Reedley Road in Nelson, and Revidge Road in Blackburn.

Four men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cannabis.

A further warrant was executed yesterday (June 30) at an address in Burnley, resulting in the arrest of a 49-year-old man.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, five men have now been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis resin and Conspiracy to supply herbal cannabis.

They are:

- Salim Uddin, 49, of Bar Street, Burnley

- Badrul Alam, 35, of Higher Reedley Road, Nelson

- Ismail Ahmed, 36, of Granville Street, Burnley

- Yamin Patel, 33, of Revidge Road, Blackburn

- Gary McCann, 59, of Marles Court, Burnley

They have all appeared before magistrates and remanded to appeal at the Crown Court at a later date.

