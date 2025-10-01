Five people have been charged after a woman was stabbed and another assaulted in Bamber Bridge.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the attack, close to Morrisons in Station Road, at 10.19pm on Sunday (September 28).

Lancashire Police said a woman in her 20s suffered a stab wound to her elbow and a second woman, aged in her 50s, sustained facial injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the attack, close to Morrisons in Station Road, Bamber Bridge at 10.19pm on Sunday (September 28) | Google

Four people were arrested at the scene and a fifth person was arrested in Chorley yesterday (Tuesday, September 30). All five suspects have since been charged in connection with the incident.

Alex Barnes, 22, of Station Road, Bamber Bridge, was charged with section 18 wounding with intent, threating a person with a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and violent disorder. He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (September 30).

Stuart Kay, 44 of Woodcock Close, Bamber Bridge, was charged with violent disorder and attempted burglary of a dwelling with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (September 30).

Leon Brown, 22, of Fell View, Chorley, was charged with violent disorder and remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (October 1).

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old were both charged with violent disorder and bailed to appear before Preston Youth Court on October 14. They can’t be named for legal reasons due to their age.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This was an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 1378 of September 28.