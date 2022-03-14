Residents urged to keep their eyes peeled after five bikes stolen from home in Preston

Five bikes were stolen from property in Haighton overnight between February 26 and 27.

On Monday (March 14), police released images of the bikes in attempt to find them.

"Please keep your eyes peeled as it's highly likely that someone will be trying to sell them,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you recognise any of the bikes below or have any information about the theft, contact PC Reed by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log reference number 0552 February 27.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

1. Stolen bike Five bikes were stolen from a property in Haighton. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

2. Stolen bike The theft occurred overnight between February 26 and February 27. Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

3. Stolen bike Police released images of the bikes in attempt to find them on Monday (March 14), Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales

4. Stolen bike Officers said it was "highly likely that someone will be trying to sell them." Photo: Lancashire Police Photo Sales