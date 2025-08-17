Five arrested following a police chase in Lancashire

Lancashire Police have made five arrests following a chase.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police’s Road Crime Team team have arrested five people following a car crash in Preston.

Officers spotted a cloned Jaguar, which had been stolen from the Blackpool area, and began to follow it covertly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five arrests have been made following a police chase in Preston. | Lancashire Police

Traffic police then made a sting on Brockholes Brow, where the stolen vehicle failed to stop and was pursed by officers.

The car eventually crashed, allowing officers to make the arrests.

A statement from Lancashire Police said: “This cloned Jaguar was sighted by the Road Crime Team in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was followed covertly by HX61 before being stung on Brockholes Brow where it failed to stop and was pursued. The vehicle crashed and 5x arrested.

“Vehicle confirmed as an outstanding stolen from Blackpool.”