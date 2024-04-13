Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation was launched by police following reports of “concern for welfare” at a property in Marsh Green, after information was shared from a partner agency.

Tragically, this weekend officers have found what they believe to be human remains of a young baby.

An investigation remains underway and it is likely to continue over the next few days as officers conduct extensive inquiries.

There is an increased police presence after officers found the remains of a baby.

Investigations are also taking place on Valley Road in Pemberton.

Five people aged between 20-70 have been arrested on suspicion of concealing a death and unlawful burial.

They have all bailed pending further inquiries.

Chief Supt Clare Jenkins from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district said: “This is a truly heart-breaking discovery, and I do not underestimate the impact that this news will have on the local community.

“I would like to reassure you that we have several teams of officers and specialist resources working diligently to find answers.

"You will likely notice an increased presence of our officers throughout the next week, if you have any concerns or want to share any confidential information, please do not hesitate to speak to them.

“In the coming days we will know more about the circumstances surrounding this incident, but we are confident that this is isolated, and there is no threat to the wider public.