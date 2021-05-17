Five arrested after Carnforth drugs raid nets Class A drugs worth up to £100k

Police executed a warrant at an address in the Dock Acres area on May 13 and arrested a number of men.

A quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs with an estimated street value of between £80k and £100k was also recovered, along with other items.

Five men have been charged with drug offences.

Police raided a property in Carnforth and seized Class A drugs worth up to £100k.

These are: Jason Corless, 40, of Langdale Place, Lancaster who is charged with possession with intent to supply Class A x 2, being concerned in the supply of Class A and acquire/use/possess criminal property.

Jason Elder, 46, no fixed abode, charged with possession with intent to supply Class A x 2 and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Steven Avison, 28, no fixed abode, charged with possession with intent to supply Class A x 2 and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Alan Green, 43, of Fleet Green, Lancaster, charged with possession with intent to supply Class A x 2 and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Paul Harrison, 39, of Vicars Garth, Kendal, charged with possession with intent to supply Class A x 2, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and acquire/use/possess criminal property.