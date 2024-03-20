Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An image has been released of a rapist who was jailed for 19 years after being branded a "serious danger to all women."

Kieran Larbey, from Penwortham, admitted an appalling catalogue of sexual abuse against three young women he had relationships with when he appeared for sentence at the city’s Crown Court.

The 22-year-old was charged with nine offences during a four-year reign of terror, including three rapes, sexual assault, controlling and coercive behaviour, two counts of suffocation, one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and also criminal damage to a mobile phone.

Kieran Larbey, from Penwortham, admitted an appalling catalogue of sexual abuse against three young women (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Passing sentence Judge Darren Preston told him: “You have demonstrated you are a bully and a coward and a man who is a real danger to any woman you come across.

“You simply can’t control yourself in relationships. You have no idea what a genuine respectful relationship is.

“You have no respect for women or anything else other than your own selfish needs.

“You have no insight into what you have done and the damage you have done to these women.

“You are a dangerous offender. I have to consider whether there is a significant risk of you committing further specified offences.

“I am wholly satisfied that you do present such a risk.”

He was jailed for 19 years after appearing at Preston Crown Court

The court heard Larbey, of Mark Close, Penwortham, was 17-years-old when he began his sex offending.

Two of his three victims were in court to hear him sent to jail.

Judge Preston said he must serve two-thirds of his 19-year sentence before being considered for parole.

He was also given a four-year extended licence period after he is released.

In addition he will have to keep police informed about his whereabouts for the rest of his life.

Larbey's mother Michelle was also detained in custody for an angry outburst when her son was jailed.

Judge Preston ordered security staff to bring her back into court before sending her to the cells while he considered if her actions amounted to contempt of court.

The judge told her: "You were warned to behave yourself. Your abuse of those victims of crime, because that’s what they are, perhaps explains why he has turned out the way he has."

Mr Richard English, the same barrister who had represented her son, told the judge: "She is desperately sorry for what happened.

"She tells me she hasn't slept at all last night, she was very anxious about her son.

"Looking across and seeing one of the victims she thought that by her facial expression she had expressed a smug expression and she lost her temper."

Judge Preston said: "She had already been warned. She was shaking her head when she heard something (in evidence) that she didn’t like."

Mrs Larbey addressed the judge saying: "I didn’t realise they were victims. My emotion was high. There is no excuse for it. I’m so sorry.”