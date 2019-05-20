Fire crews tackle house fire in Preston

A family had to be evacuate from their home in Preston after an early morning fire.



Fire crews were called out to a home in Suffolk Road, off St Paul's Road, on Sunday morning (May 19) after a fire was reported at 8.34am.

Fire crews attended a blaze at a home in Suffolk Road, Preston at 8.34am on Sunday, May 19.

Four fire engines from Preston, Fulwood and Penwortham were called to the scene and firefighters used six breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

The family escaped from the home unharmed and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be established and an investigation is ongoing.