Fire crews tackle blaze near Shampan restaurant in Penwortham

An investigation is underway after a domestic garage on Woodville Road caught fire.

Firefighters were spotted at about 3.30pm today (January 8) dealing with a fire which had broken out at a domestic garage near Shampan restaurant in Penwortham.

Fire crews from Bamber Bridge and Preston attended reports of a fire on Woodville Road. (Credit: Google)

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Bamber Bridge and Preston attended reports of a fire on Woodville Road, Penwortham.

"On arrival they found the fire involved a domestic garage which was well alight.

"Two firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used to hose reels to extinguish the fire."

No injuries have been reported, but the fire service said an investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

Crews were at the scene for approximately one hour.