Fire crews called out after Preston play area is set on fire

Preston fire station were alerted to the fire at 10.28pm after residents spotted thick black smoke coming from the recreational ground at the junction of Brook Street and Blackpool Road.

On arrival, firefighters found rubber safety matting near the children's roundabout had been deliberately set on fire.

The fire was swiftly put out but damage to the play area means repairs will be needed before children can safely use the equipment again.

The fire at Plungington 'rec' play area in Brook Street, Preston last night (Thursday, June 3). Pic credit: Dave Smith

Councillor Robert Boswell, at Preston City Council, said: "We are aware of fire damage that has been caused to the play area in Plungington and are working with Lancashire Police.

"Our teams have been on site to assess the damage and install safety fencing to protect members of the public.

"This is a well-loved park and it is sad that because of selfish behaviour this site won’t be enjoyed by children and families until repairs are carried out.

"Once we have carried out a full assessment of the damage we will know better how much repairs will cost."

The rubber safety mats near the children's roundabout were set on fire last night (Thursday, June 3)

One frustrated resident told the Post: "They've also smashed up the concrete pavement on Henderson Street too, so there's slabs cracked everywhere and they are constantly fighting, breaking into empty homes and backyards to hang out in, littering, swearing and causing havoc.

"There's just no help in this area anymore and the kids are known to police too."

A fire service spokesman said: "We were called at 10.28pm last night and one fire engine from Preston attended a fire at the park."

